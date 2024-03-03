4,193 Shares in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Purchased by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Andersons in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Andersons by 762.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Andersons in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Andersons by 817.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ANDE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Andersons in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Andersons

In other news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 10,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $551,798.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,347,605.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 224,968 shares in the company, valued at $12,148,272. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 10,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $551,798.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,347,605.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,808 shares of company stock worth $4,744,325. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ ANDE opened at $55.46 on Friday. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.69 and a 52 week high of $58.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.67.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. Andersons had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Andersons Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Andersons’s payout ratio is presently 25.85%.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

