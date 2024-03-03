4,100 Shares in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Purchased by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 463.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 370.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in Salesforce by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd grew its holdings in Salesforce by 288.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 952,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $201,120,000 after acquiring an additional 707,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded up $8.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $316.88. 9,366,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,659,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $306.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.70. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.00 and a 1-year high of $318.71.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%.

In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $82,310,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $82,310,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,194,112 shares of company stock worth $326,290,142 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $293.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.26.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

