37,505 Shares in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TKR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Timken by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Timken by 10.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the first quarter valued at about $1,059,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Timken by 33.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 11,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Timken by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TKR. StockNews.com downgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Timken in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded Timken from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Timken has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $84.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.06. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $65.71 and a 1 year high of $95.08.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

