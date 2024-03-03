34,563 Shares in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Acquired by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 34,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.01. 6,352,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,690,888. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $52.48. The company has a quick ratio of 11.49, a current ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.97.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The business had revenue of $591.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.92 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Linford sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $3,380,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,276. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 2,906,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $116,321,771.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,592,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,748,778.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $3,380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,063 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,036,591 shares of company stock worth $122,951,772 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AFRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Affirm from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Affirm from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Affirm from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Affirm from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.97.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

