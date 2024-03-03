23,857 Shares in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS) Bought by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOUS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 80.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 47.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Anywhere Real Estate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HOUS opened at $6.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.56 million, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 2.47. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $9.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Anywhere Real Estate ( NYSE:HOUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HOUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Anywhere Real Estate from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 18th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

About Anywhere Real Estate

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

