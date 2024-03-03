2,095 Shares in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Purchased by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Murphy USA by 136.1% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 34.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MUSA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy USA

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.55, for a total value of $275,925.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,722.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Murphy USA news, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.42, for a total transaction of $627,415.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,491.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 664 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.55, for a total value of $275,925.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,722.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,440 shares of company stock worth $4,244,582 in the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Murphy USA Price Performance

MUSA stock opened at $418.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $378.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.54. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $231.65 and a one year high of $421.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $7.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.79 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 25.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.59%.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

