202,038 Shares in Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) Purchased by Alta Fox Capital Management LLC

Alta Fox Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 202,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000. Grindr comprises 1.3% of Alta Fox Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grindr by 567.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,179,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,136 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Grindr by 2,186.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 852,524 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Grindr by 133.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 349,012 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Grindr by 649.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 288,124 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grindr in the first quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Grindr alerts:

Grindr Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GRND traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.09. The stock had a trading volume of 463,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,697. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.06. Grindr Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Insider Activity

Grindr Company Profile

In related news, Director George Raymond Zage III acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.46 per share, for a total transaction of $447,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,620,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,925,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Grindr Inc operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version; and manages Blendr, a dating service application.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grindr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.