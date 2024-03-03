18,427 Shares in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the third quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total value of $30,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,960,721.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total value of $30,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,960,721.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mary Z. Luo sold 133,644 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $7,875,640.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,321,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,902,984.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 269,544 shares of company stock valued at $15,314,602. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on AMPH. StockNews.com downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMPH

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH opened at $46.22 on Friday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.78 and a twelve month high of $67.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.85.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.