180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNFW) Short Interest Update

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNFW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the January 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
180 Life Sciences Stock Performance
NASDAQ ATNFW remained flat at $0.01 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,629. 180 Life Sciences has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01.
About 180 Life Sciences
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 180 Life Sciences
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for 180 Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.