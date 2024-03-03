180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNFW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNFW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the January 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of 180 Life Sciences stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,629. 180 Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.

180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation, fibrosis, and other inflammatory diseases. The company product development platforms includes fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) platform, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials that focuses on fibrosis and anti-TNF; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which are synthetic pharmaceutical grade molecules close or distant analogs of non-psychoactive cannabinoids, such as CBD for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and pain; and a7nAChR platform, an immune suppressive, which is under preclinical trails that focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

