1,304 Shares in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Acquired by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $532.00.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 0.3 %

Ulta Beauty stock traded up $1.42 on Friday, reaching $549.98. 548,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,991. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $504.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $447.68. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $368.02 and a twelve month high of $563.17. The stock has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

