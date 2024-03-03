1,000,000 Shares in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Bought by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,000,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,180,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WU. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,576,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $90,565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,880 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Union by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,774,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $617,958,000 after buying an additional 3,522,420 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Western Union by 106.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,550,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,890,000 after buying an additional 2,859,852 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Western Union by 799.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,865,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,615,000 after buying an additional 2,546,885 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Western Union by 1,925.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,586,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,343,000 after buying an additional 2,459,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy P. Murphy acquired 10,000 shares of Western Union stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $128,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,234.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.95.

Western Union Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $13.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.36. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $13.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Western Union had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 113.63%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Western Union’s payout ratio is 55.95%.

Western Union Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

