10,000 Shares in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Bought by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in uniQure by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,944,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,669,000 after purchasing an additional 24,805 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in uniQure by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,467,000 after purchasing an additional 698,121 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in uniQure by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,434,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,903,000 after purchasing an additional 141,382 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in uniQure by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,841,000 after purchasing an additional 202,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in uniQure by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,061,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,057,000 after purchasing an additional 75,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QURE opened at $5.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.73. uniQure has a twelve month low of $5.19 and a twelve month high of $22.48. The stock has a market cap of $267.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 9.88, a current ratio of 8.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at uniQure

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other uniQure news, COO Pierre Caloz sold 9,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $61,173.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 85,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,110.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 15,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $101,480.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,128.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Pierre Caloz sold 9,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $61,173.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 85,643 shares in the company, valued at $554,110.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 53,265 shares of company stock valued at $339,845 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QURE. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho cut uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised uniQure to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on uniQure from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, uniQure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.27.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

