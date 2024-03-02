Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $260.00 at Wedbush

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wedbush from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Zscaler from $311.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Macquarie raised shares of Zscaler from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $224.03.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $219.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.97. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $84.93 and a 12 month high of $259.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of -188.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.56 million. Analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott C. Darling sold 24,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total value of $5,080,671.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,293,443.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Syam Nair sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $1,477,444.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,187 shares in the company, valued at $31,028,990.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott C. Darling sold 24,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total transaction of $5,080,671.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,293,443.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,972 shares of company stock valued at $19,342,443. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Zscaler by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 2.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

