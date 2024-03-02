Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Lowered to $230.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZS. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $268.00 to $255.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $224.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $219.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.97. Zscaler has a one year low of $84.93 and a one year high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. Research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total value of $1,756,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,129,334.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total value of $1,756,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,129,334.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott C. Darling sold 24,038 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total transaction of $5,080,671.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,293,443.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,972 shares of company stock valued at $19,342,443 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Zscaler by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Zscaler by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zscaler by 1.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 2.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

