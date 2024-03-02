Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Increased to $290.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) had its target price lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $285.00 to $290.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ZS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $259.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $268.00 to $255.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $224.03.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $219.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $233.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.97. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $84.93 and a twelve month high of $259.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Syam Nair sold 6,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $1,477,444.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,187 shares in the company, valued at $31,028,990.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Scott C. Darling sold 24,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total value of $5,080,671.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,293,443.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total value of $1,477,444.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,187 shares in the company, valued at $31,028,990.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,972 shares of company stock valued at $19,342,443 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zscaler by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,843,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,426,000 after purchasing an additional 206,908 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Zscaler by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,862,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,581,000 after purchasing an additional 84,440 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,787,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,439,000 after purchasing an additional 242,435 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,450,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,918,000 after acquiring an additional 65,451 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

