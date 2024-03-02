Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Given New $280.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its price target cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from $311.00 to $280.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ZS. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a positive rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $224.03.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $219.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $233.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $84.93 and a twelve month high of $259.61. The stock has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.56 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Syam Nair sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total value of $1,477,444.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,187 shares in the company, valued at $31,028,990.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.75, for a total transaction of $1,108,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,528,449.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $1,477,444.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,028,990.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,972 shares of company stock worth $19,342,443 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,702,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $904,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Zscaler by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,139,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

