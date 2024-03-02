Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP) Short Interest Update

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 53.6% from the January 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ ZIONP opened at $20.18 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $21.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.65.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3897 per share. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

