Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) Short Interest Update

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,400 shares, a decrease of 30.2% from the January 31st total of 205,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,370,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Zion Oil & Gas Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of ZNOG opened at $0.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.07. Zion Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.14.
About Zion Oil & Gas
