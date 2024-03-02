Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.17.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZVIA. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Zevia PBC from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Zevia PBC in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

In other Zevia PBC news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 27,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $42,928.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,779,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,987.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Zevia PBC news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 27,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $42,928.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,779,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,987.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 32,342 shares of Zevia PBC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $62,096.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,806,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,265.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,275 shares of company stock valued at $137,693. Corporate insiders own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Zevia PBC during the third quarter worth $31,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Zevia PBC during the second quarter worth $36,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zevia PBC stock opened at $1.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.67. Zevia PBC has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $4.80.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Zevia PBC had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $37.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zevia PBC will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

