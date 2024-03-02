Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ (ZNTL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $46.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.06) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.25) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.13) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.19) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ZNTL. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.57.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ZNTL

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.51. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $31.46.

In other news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 2,573 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $29,435.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 451,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,576.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.