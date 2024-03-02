Yuexiu Property Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUPRF) Short Interest Down 28.0% in February

Yuexiu Property Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUPRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the January 31st total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Yuexiu Property Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS YUPRF opened at $0.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.90. Yuexiu Property has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $1.34.
About Yuexiu Property
