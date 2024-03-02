Yellow Pages Limited (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) Short Interest Up 63.6% in February

Yellow Pages Limited (OTCMKTS:YLWDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 63.6% from the January 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 90.0 days.

Yellow Pages Price Performance

Shares of YLWDF opened at $7.58 on Friday. Yellow Pages has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $10.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.46.

Get Yellow Pages alerts:

Yellow Pages Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.1844 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from Yellow Pages’s previous dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 9.49%.

Yellow Pages Company Profile

Yellow Pages Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides digital and print media, and marketing solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises in Canada. The company offers digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Pages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Pages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.