Yannick Godeau Sells 1,000 Shares of Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Stock

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Yannick Godeau sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.90, for a total value of C$43,899.40.

Richelieu Hardware Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:RCH opened at C$44.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.40, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$44.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$43.11. Richelieu Hardware Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$35.98 and a 12 month high of C$48.27.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C($0.03). Richelieu Hardware had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of C$453.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$443.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 2.00878 earnings per share for the current year.

Richelieu Hardware Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Richelieu Hardware’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

RCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered Richelieu Hardware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$47.60 to C$45.50 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. CIBC dropped their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$49.00 to C$46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Richelieu Hardware from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture; glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.

