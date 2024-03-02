Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $127.04

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $127.04 and last traded at $126.88, with a volume of 387195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.63.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. Raymond James upgraded Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Xylem from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.38.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.83. The stock has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at $360,682.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at $360,682.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,313.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,408 shares of company stock worth $629,160 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 21.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 335,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,590,000 after buying an additional 21,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth $333,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

