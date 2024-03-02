Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,542 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Xylem worth $33,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 59.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Xylem during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $127.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of 47.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $128.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.83.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at $360,682.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Xylem news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,682.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,408 shares of company stock worth $629,160. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XYL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.38.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

