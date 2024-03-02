Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XENE opened at $46.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.38. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $27.99 and a 1 year high of $50.99.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XENE shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gary Patou sold 11,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $447,120.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,573 shares in the company, valued at $926,183.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XENE. Braidwell LP lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,137,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,487,000 after purchasing an additional 589,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 322.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 724,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,143,000 after acquiring an additional 552,943 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 261.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 492,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,988,000 after acquiring an additional 356,365 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $8,856,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $7,913,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.