Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

XENE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.67.

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $46.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.38. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $27.99 and a twelve month high of $50.99. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.12. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. Xenon Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gary Patou sold 11,380 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $447,120.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,666,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,007,000 after acquiring an additional 766,666 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,760,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,293,000 after purchasing an additional 105,928 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,350,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,681,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,512,000 after purchasing an additional 406,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,455,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

