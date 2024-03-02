XD Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDNCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

XD Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDNCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,600 shares, an increase of 209.3% from the January 31st total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

XD Stock Performance

Shares of XDNCF stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.17. XD has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $2.17.

About XD

XD Inc, an investment holding company, develops, publishes, operates, and distributes mobile and web games in Mainland China and internationally. The company also operates TapTap, a platform for gamers and game developers, as well as provides information services. its game portfolio comprises online games and premium games.

