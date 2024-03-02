XD Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDNCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

XD Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDNCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,600 shares, an increase of 209.3% from the January 31st total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
XD Stock Performance
Shares of XDNCF stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.17. XD has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $2.17.
About XD
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than XD
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for XD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.