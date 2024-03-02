Xai (XAI) Trading 3.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Xai (XAI) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One Xai token can currently be bought for about $1.33 or 0.00002149 BTC on major exchanges. Xai has a market cap of $368.06 million and $114.46 million worth of Xai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Xai has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Xai Profile

Xai’s total supply is 1,007,924,352 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,118,150 tokens. Xai’s official Twitter account is @xai_games. The official message board for Xai is medium.com/@xaifoundation. Xai’s official website is xai.games.

Xai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Xai (XAI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Xai has a current supply of 1,007,924,351.904109 with 277,118,150 in circulation. The last known price of Xai is 1.36373295 USD and is up 2.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $110,899,100.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xai.games/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xai using one of the exchanges listed above.

