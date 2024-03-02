Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Given New $123.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $123.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WYNN. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $119.62.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $101.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.32. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $81.65 and a fifty-two week high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 31.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.72%.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $100,963.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,898.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $100,963.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,898.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $61,410.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,453,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,828 shares of company stock worth $7,345,942 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 279 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 4,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 307 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

