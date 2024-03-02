Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (WH) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has raised its dividend payment by an average of 35.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a payout ratio of 30.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to earn $4.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.7%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $75.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.26. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.35. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $63.69 and a 52-week high of $81.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.35 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 39.91%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 174.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 265,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,315,000 after acquiring an additional 168,549 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,856,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,313,000 after acquiring an additional 53,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

Featured Articles

