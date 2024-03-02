Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has raised its dividend by an average of 35.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 30.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to earn $4.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.7%.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $75.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.26. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $63.69 and a 12-month high of $81.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Trading of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The company had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 170.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,472,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,031,000 after acquiring an additional 927,864 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,560,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 162.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 982,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,301,000 after purchasing an additional 607,709 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,208,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,015,000 after purchasing an additional 460,225 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,549.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 405,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,926,000 after buying an additional 381,052 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WH

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.