WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Raised to C$245.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Free Report) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$210.00 to C$245.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of WSP Global in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$212.00 to C$237.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$233.00 to C$239.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$231.42.

Shares of TSE WSP opened at C$218.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$196.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$191.14. The company has a market cap of C$27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 50.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. WSP Global has a 52-week low of C$164.32 and a 52-week high of C$221.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.91 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.81 billion. WSP Global had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that WSP Global will post 7.8321678 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. WSP Global’s payout ratio is 34.72%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

