WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Raised to C$239.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$233.00 to C$239.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WSP. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of WSP Global in a report on Friday. Laurentian boosted their price objective on WSP Global from C$203.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on WSP Global from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$212.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$212.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$231.42.

Get WSP Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WSP

WSP Global Stock Performance

TSE:WSP opened at C$218.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of C$27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.68, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. WSP Global has a 1 year low of C$164.32 and a 1 year high of C$221.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$196.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$191.14.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.91 by C$0.08. WSP Global had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of C$3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.81 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WSP Global will post 7.8321678 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSP Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.72%.

About WSP Global

(Get Free Report)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.