WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Given Buy Rating at Veritas Investment Research

Veritas Investment Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital raised their price target on WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on WSP Global from C$217.00 to C$233.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Securities raised their price target on WSP Global from C$215.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$212.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on WSP Global from C$208.00 to C$234.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$231.42.

Shares of TSE WSP opened at C$218.93 on Friday. WSP Global has a one year low of C$164.32 and a one year high of C$221.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$196.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$191.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.68, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.91 by C$0.08. WSP Global had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of C$3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.81 billion. As a group, analysts expect that WSP Global will post 7.8321678 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.72%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

