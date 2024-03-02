WPP (NYSE:WPP) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

WPP has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of WPP from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group cut shares of WPP from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE WPP opened at $45.18 on Friday. WPP has a fifty-two week low of $41.13 and a fifty-two week high of $62.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.25.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.244 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WPP by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,155,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,974,000 after purchasing an additional 332,914 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in WPP in the 4th quarter worth about $338,000. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 7,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WPP during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of WPP by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

