Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the four analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Worthington Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises Trading Up 1.3 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WOR. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the third quarter worth $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Worthington Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Worthington Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 45.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WOR opened at $62.95 on Friday. Worthington Enterprises has a twelve month low of $31.91 and a twelve month high of $67.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.02 and a 200-day moving average of $62.26.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.15 million. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Worthington Enterprises will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Worthington Enterprises Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Worthington Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

About Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

