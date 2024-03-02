Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Short Interest Update

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,600 shares, an increase of 88.9% from the January 31st total of 131,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,476.0 days.
Worldline Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS WWLNF opened at $11.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.56. Worldline has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $44.41.
About Worldline
