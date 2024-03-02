Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Short Interest Update

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,600 shares, an increase of 88.9% from the January 31st total of 131,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,476.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WWLNF opened at $11.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.56. Worldline has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $44.41.

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

