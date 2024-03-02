Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Raised to $293.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $270.00 to $293.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WDAY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Workday from $290.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Workday from $326.00 to $316.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Workday from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $293.61.

Get Workday alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Workday

Workday Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Workday stock opened at $291.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $76.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.35. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $174.06 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $288.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 19.02%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total transaction of $916,918.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,932 shares in the company, valued at $48,749,162.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total transaction of $916,918.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,932 shares in the company, valued at $48,749,162.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $886,743.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,670 shares in the company, valued at $145,354,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 389,485 shares of company stock valued at $106,962,712. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Workday by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,009,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.