Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Cut to $330.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $335.00 to $330.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Workday from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on Workday from $326.00 to $316.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Workday from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $293.61.

Workday Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $291.92 on Tuesday. Workday has a 52 week low of $174.06 and a 52 week high of $311.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $76.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Workday will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $1,237,717.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,283,410.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $1,237,717.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,283,410.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $886,743.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,354,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 389,485 shares of company stock worth $106,962,712. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,491,149,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Workday by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,163,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,109,348,000 after buying an additional 1,406,153 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Workday during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,080,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Workday by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,310,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $496,436,000 after buying an additional 1,000,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Workday by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,727,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $586,021,000 after buying an additional 872,288 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

