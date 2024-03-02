Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Cut to $300.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WDAY. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Workday from $270.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Workday from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $293.61.

Get Workday alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WDAY

Workday Price Performance

Shares of WDAY opened at $291.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $288.81 and a 200-day moving average of $254.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Workday has a 1 year low of $174.06 and a 1 year high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total value of $108,617.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,766 shares in the company, valued at $46,526,204.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total value of $108,617.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,766 shares in the company, valued at $46,526,204.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $886,743.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 546,670 shares in the company, valued at $145,354,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 389,485 shares of company stock worth $106,962,712 over the last ninety days. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Workday

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Workday

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.