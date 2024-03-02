Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Insider Douglas A. Robinson Sells 3,121 Shares

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total value of $916,918.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,749,162.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Workday Price Performance

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $291.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $288.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.33. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.06 and a 52-week high of $311.28. The company has a market cap of $76.77 billion, a PE ratio of 56.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Workday from $326.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,491,149,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Workday by 37.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,163,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,109,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,153 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Workday in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,080,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 76.4% in the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,310,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $496,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Workday by 47.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,727,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $586,021,000 after acquiring an additional 872,288 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

