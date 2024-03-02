Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) EVP Christopher Fawzy Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) EVP Christopher Fawzy sold 11,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,836 shares in the company, valued at $677,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Woodward Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $142.15 on Friday. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.30 and a 12-month high of $150.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.35.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.33. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $786.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Woodward Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WWD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Woodward from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Woodward from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Woodward by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 0.5% during the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 17,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

