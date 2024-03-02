WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG) Director Ramon Murguia Buys 1,000 Shares

WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) Director Ramon Murguia acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.64 per share, with a total value of $14,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,990.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
WK Kellogg stock opened at $14.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.85. WK Kellogg Co has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.57.
WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $651.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.87 million. WK Kellogg’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on WK Kellogg from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on WK Kellogg in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on WK Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on WK Kellogg from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WK Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.45.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canal Insurance CO bought a new position in shares of WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Mango Five Family Inc. acquired a new position in WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000.
WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It offers ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.
