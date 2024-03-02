WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG) Director Ramon Murguia Buys 1,000 Shares

WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) Director Ramon Murguia acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.64 per share, with a total value of $14,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,990.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

WK Kellogg stock opened at $14.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.85. WK Kellogg Co has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.57.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $651.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.87 million. WK Kellogg’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on WK Kellogg from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on WK Kellogg in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on WK Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on WK Kellogg from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WK Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canal Insurance CO bought a new position in shares of WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Mango Five Family Inc. acquired a new position in WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000.

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It offers ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

