WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Stock Holdings Boosted by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 761.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter worth $46,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WSC opened at $48.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.64. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $612.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.63 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

