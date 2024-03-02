WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WhiteHorse Finance has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.05.

NASDAQ WHF opened at $12.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $288.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.28. WhiteHorse Finance has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $13.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $25.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. Sell-side analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.41%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 175.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 1,130.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 342.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

