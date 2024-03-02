WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Stake Lifted by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.07% of WEX worth $5,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in WEX in the third quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of WEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEX alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ann Elena Drew sold 4,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.03, for a total value of $987,893.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,653 shares in the company, valued at $796,463.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Ann Elena Drew sold 4,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.03, for a total transaction of $987,893.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,463.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.55, for a total transaction of $1,290,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,130.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,399 shares of company stock worth $14,255,479 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEX Stock Up 0.1 %

WEX stock opened at $219.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.62. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.95 and a 12-month high of $224.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.15). WEX had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $663.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.75 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on WEX. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on WEX from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on WEX from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on WEX

WEX Profile

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.