WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

WRK has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn cut WestRock from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded WestRock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WestRock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.43.

Get WestRock alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WestRock

WestRock Stock Performance

NYSE:WRK opened at $45.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.50. WestRock has a 52-week low of $26.84 and a 52-week high of $45.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of -6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.06.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.15). WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that WestRock will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently -18.01%.

Insider Activity at WestRock

In other news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $149,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,939,844.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WestRock

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 1,815.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WestRock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.