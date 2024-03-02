Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 40.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 147,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,633 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Westlake were worth $18,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Westlake by 66.8% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 119,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after buying an additional 47,799 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Westlake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $790,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Westlake by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,630,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $577,344,000 after acquiring an additional 96,152 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Westlake by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westlake by 111.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 24,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $137.35 on Friday. Westlake Co. has a 1-year low of $102.64 and a 1-year high of $145.98. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.87.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WLK shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Westlake from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Westlake from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Westlake from $139.00 to $134.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.31.

Insider Activity

In other Westlake news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.57, for a total transaction of $667,764.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,893,632.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

